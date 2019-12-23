CARROLLTON, Ga. — A 21-year-old man is facing a sexual exploitation of a child charge after authorities said they found child pornography in his possession.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office arrested Stephen Michael Peel last week.

Deputies said on Dec. 16, an investigator received a case about graphic child pornography images.

Investigators were able to determine the exact location of where the images could be found. Deputies said forensic evidence pointed them to a home on Quail Hollow Drive in Carrollton.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the home and interviewed Peel about the graphic images. Deputies said he admitted to having them.

Investigators also seized his electronics to see if they could determine where the images may have originated from and see if they could find out who else might have them.

"We credit the team effort and investigative work by our Crimes Against Persons Unit for solving this case so quickly and perhaps prevented further images from being sent or received," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook post.

