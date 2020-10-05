Carroll County shooting leaves 83-year-old woman dead, suspect on the run

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Carroll County investigators want to know who is responsible after an 83-year-old woman was found dead in her own home on Saturday night.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the victim was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound at her residence in the 1900 block of Burwell-Mt. Zion Road.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help finding the shooter and want anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. that night to call 911 immediately.

"Even tips that seem insignificant can prove to be helpful no matter how small," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The sheriff's office also warned the public to "be vigilant and aware" of their surroundings and also call 911 if they see something suspicious.

The sheriff's office said they don't intend to release further information pending the outcome of a pending autopsy as their investigation continues. The victim's name also hasn't been publicly released pending notification of the victim's family.

