CARROLLTON, Ga. — Police are on the lookout for a truck caught on camera striking a woman at an intersection on Friday night.

Carrollton Police said that around 9 p.m. a woman was hit on Maple Street at the intersection with South Street. Police said the woman was seriously injured.

Details are still limited but police believe the vehicle involved may have been a second-generation Toyota Tacoma - possibly a model between the years of 2005 and 2015.

Police have released a video that shows the incident - though it happens in the upper left-hand corner of the surveillance camera. Moments later, the video shows bystanders rushing to her aid.

Police are now asking that anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver call Officer Hernandez - or any other officer - at 770-834-4451.

