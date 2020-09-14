Georgia high school to miss second football game due to COVID

The school system first canceled its Sept. 11 game after one player tested positive. It's now canceling yet another.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — As high school football gears up, one team will be sitting out its second game due to COVID-19.

Carrollton High School announced on Sunday that both Carrollton and Jonesboro had decided to cancel their Sept. 18 matchup due to COVID worries.

The high school said in its post that it is working to schedule a game on Sept. 25 - the next week - and that ticket details would be forthcoming.

On Friday, just hours before their game, Carrollton canceled their game against Newnan after a Carrollton player tested positive for COVID-19. Tickets from that game are expected to be reimbursed within three to five days.

State records based on the date a case was reported and the date of onset - found through tracing methods - both show a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in Carroll County since Sept. 1 on average. However, spikes have been present according to state data.

Data for Carrollton City Schools wasn't readily available, though school districts across Georgia have been working to find ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 among students since classes began - and with mixed results.