Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning.

Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident.

Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of the 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound when they were turning left onto Frasier Road, according to authorities, and crossed into the westbound lanes. Both vehicles crashed at this instance, police said.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Tanner Medical Center where he died. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash.