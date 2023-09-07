Carter Center, 12 other presidential orgs renew commitment to 'fundamental principles of democracy'

A joint statement from the institutions was released Thursday.

ATLANTA — The Carter Center, along with 12 other U.S. presidential organizations, on Thursday put forth a statement to "renew their commitment to fundamental principles of democracy."

The other signing organizations included presidential centers, foundations and institutes for presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, Lyndon B. Johnson, John F. Kennedy, Harry Truman, Franklin Roosevelt and Herbert Hoover.

“Democracy is not guaranteed. As President Carter has said, we must demand that our leaders and candidates uphold the ideals of freedom and adhere to the highest standards of conduct,” Paige Alexander, CEO of The Carter Center, said in a statement. “And we must all do our part as citizens to renew our commitment to democracy, civility, and peaceful change.”

Full joint statement

As organizations uniquely positioned to lead on this important issue, the signatories offer this statement:

The unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, as stated in the Declaration of Independence, are principles that bind us together as Americans. They have enabled the United States to strive toward a more perfect union, even when we have not always lived up to those ideals.

As a diverse nation of people with different backgrounds and beliefs, democracy holds us together. We are a country rooted in the rule of law, where the protection of the rights of all people is paramount. At the same time, we live among our fellow citizens, underscoring the importance of compassion, tolerance, pluralism, and respect for others.

We, the undersigned, represent a wide range of views across a breadth of issues. We recognize that these views can exist peaceably side by side when rooted in the principles of democracy. Debate and disagreement are central features in a healthy democracy. Civility and respect in political discourse, whether in an election year or otherwise, are essential.

Americans have a strong interest in supporting democratic movements and respect for human rights around the world because free societies elsewhere contribute to our own security and prosperity here at home. But that interest is undermined when others see our own house in disarray. The world will not wait for us to address our problems, so we must both continue to strive toward a more perfect union and help those abroad looking for U.S. leadership.

Each of us has a role to play and responsibilities to uphold. Our elected officials must lead by example and govern effectively in ways that deliver for the American people. This, in turn, will help to restore trust in public service. The rest of us must engage in civil dialogue; respect democratic institutions and rights; uphold safe, secure, and accessible elections; and contribute to local, state, or national improvement.