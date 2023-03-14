Cartersville man arrested after friend killed 15 years ago, investigators say

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — It's been 15 years since a 20-year-old man was found dead in a Georgia creek. Now, investigators said they have identified the man responsible.
Shannon Tapley, 43, was arrested Sunday for the murder of Lance Jay Banister, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities said an investigation was opened after a body was discovered, March 28, 2008 at Talking Rock Creek, near the Chatsworth area.
The remains were later identified as Banister and investigators determined he was murdered. The Acworth man had been missing for three weeks when his body was discovered.
Investigators said Tapley was Banister's friend and was there the day the 20-year-old disappeared.
Tapley is being charged with murder and he is currently being held at the Bartow County Jail.
