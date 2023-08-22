SWAT standoff leads to accused child molester's arrest - but this time on different charges

Records show the accused rape suspect was released in June on a property bond.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County deputies say they were serving an arrest warrant to a suspect regarding a case involving the sexual exploitation of a child Tuesday morning. This same month last year, the suspect was taken into custody for several counts of child molestation and a host of other charges.

Sugar Valley Road in Cartersville was blocked off by several law enforcement squad cars Tuesday morning. Lt. Johnathan White with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was holed up inside.

“When officers made contact with him, he retreated back into the residence," he said.

Witnesses shared cell phone video of the scene with 11Alive showing the moment the S.WA.T. moved in.

According to Bartow County jail records the suspect, who we are not naming during this phase of the investigation, was arrested in August 2022 on a host of felony charges including rape, five counts of child molestation, two counts of enticing a child, false imprisonment and more. Records also show he was released in June on a $30,000 property bond.

“They shouldn’t have let this gentleman out the first time. We need to protect these kids, and they’re all in this neighborhood,” says one resident. That’s the sentiment of many in the small town.

While the suspected child predator is awaiting trial for those previous charges, deputies returned to his home Tuesday morning with a new set of warrants.

“In an attempt to locate the individual who had two outstanding warrants both of which were for sexual exploitation of a child," White said.