CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- A witness to a Saturday shooting in Cartersville in which a man allegedly killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself said the incident was "very traumatic."

"When I heard the shots I quickly got away from the window," said the witness, who did not want to be identified on camera. "Then, about 20 to 30 minutes later, the whole front of my road was full of police cars, fire trucks and ambulances."

That's when she realized "this man really did do what we saw him do. It was very traumatic. It really was."

According to the Bartow County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to Young Street in reference to a woman being shot. Before arriving, police heard more reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, deputies found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was declared dead on the scene and the man was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.

Officials said the couple lived together and were in a relationship. They believe the man shot himself after shooting the woman, but have not released any more details.

"I watched the male suspect come out of the yellow house and come up alongside of the road and shoot the lady who lived with him," she said.

PHOTOS: Cartersville murder, attempted suicide

© 2018 WXIA