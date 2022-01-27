Anti-Semitic flyers found in Bartow County

Georgia joins the list of states that have recently had anti-Semitic flyers being distributed.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — On the day the world is observing International Holocaust Remembrance Day, 11Alive has learned about anti-Semitic flyers that were distributed in Georgia last month. The Peach State joins the list of other states that have recently had anti-Semitic flyers surface. According to Cartersville Police, anti-Semitic flyers were distributed in late December of 2021.

In addition to the flyers found in Cartersville, residents of at least three cities across the country have found anti-Semitic flyers outside their homes. According to NBC News, similar anti-Semitic flyers were found in Denver, San Francisco and Miami.

The flyers in Georgia were found outside of businesses in downtown Cartersville and on cars outside the courthouse, according to resident Trave Aldrich. The flyers blamed COVID-19 on the Jewish community. The flyer also included a list of government officials, which is similar to the flyers that have circulated in other states.

11Alive reached out to the Cartersville Police Department in regards to this incident. Here is their statement:

The Cartersville Police Department is aware that this document has been distributed. Although there are laws and/or ordinances that regulate the distribution of certain materials in protected locations, no violations of those laws and/or ordinances have been violated at this time. We continue to monitor this activity but have no further information or comment at this time.

11Alive also reached out to the Anti-Defamation League's Southern Division Vice President Allison Padilla-Goodman over the recent flyer distribution in Bartow County.

“We have seen numerous pieces of anti-semitic propaganda distributed in Cartersville, Bartow, and across the country as recently as last week," Padilla-Goodman's statement reads in part. "These flyers filled with anti-semitic conspiracies blame the Jews for COVID and play on harmful stereotypes of Jews being all-powerful."

Padilla-Goodman said ADL is consulting with law enforcement agencies over the flyers. ADL believes a well-known group is behind them.

“It is ever more important today, as we observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day, that we vigorously condemn these hateful anti-semitic ideas," she added.

She also mentioned in her statement the recent hostage situation that a Jewish community experienced at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. Federal authorities said the Texas case would be investigated as an "act of terrorism" and "federal hate crime."