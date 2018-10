BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing K-9 officer.

K-9 Hart went missing between 10 p.m. Saturday the 13 and 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

He was last seen in the area of Old Tennessee Highway and Vaughn Dairy Road.

Officials say Hart is a trained apprehension dog, so if anyone spots him, they're asked to not approach and just call 911.

