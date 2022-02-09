x
Cartersville deputy chief arrested in Florida for trying to solicit sex, authorities say

Deputy Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested in Polk County, Florida.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia law enforcement official is accused of soliciting sex in Florida.

Cartersville Police Department announced Deputy Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested in Polk County, Florida on suspicion of soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness, or assignation.

DiPrima has been placed on administrative leave as the department launches an internal investigation. According to his post record, he's been with the department since 1996 and was promoted to deputy chief in 2015.

11Alive reached out to Florida authorities to find out more information about the arrest. We are waiting to hear back. 

