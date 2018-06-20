CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Authorities in north Georgia confirm they are investigating a homicide.

According to Cartersville Police Lt. Mike Bettikofer, officers are at the scene at 605 N. Tennessee Street near Mary Street in Cartersville.

Details are slim, as police are still working to gather more on what happened.

11Alive is working to get more information on this developing story and will have more when details become available.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA