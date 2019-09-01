Clemson fans are celebrating and so is Cartersville.

The small town is the hometown of Clemson quarterback and true freshman, Trevor Lawrence.

The Tigers beat Alabama Monday night in the College Football Playoff Championship game 44 to 16.

Billboards are going up across the state congratulating Clemson and Lawrence. He humbly brought national pride to Cartersville - the same town where he graduated high school from just months ago.

"Having a star quarterback coming from here is a huge very huge for this town," one person said.

Matt Santini serves as the Cartersville mayor and announcer for Purple Hurricanes football. He joyfully read through a pair of Lawrence scores from Clemson's title-game rout of Alabama. Lawrence was a 5-star QB at Cartersville.

"A 74-yard pitch and catch from Trevor Lawrence," he said as he mimicked the announcer.

The mayor is beaming with pride.

"We've had people before him but nobody else like him," he said.

They are all proud of Lawrence and his teammates.

