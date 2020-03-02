CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A local police department has announced funeral arrangements for a west Georgia officer killed in a tragic accident on Thursday.

Officer Sarah Beth Barnes died while driving on Ga. Hwy. 6 in Paulding County near Dallas after she lost control of her vehicle and hit another car coming the other way.

In addition to her role as a Cartersville Police officer, Barnes was also a Navy veteran and a mother to five children.

Since Cartersville Police released the extremely sad news this past week, the community has found many ways to honor the 32-year-old officer's memory including flowers, billboards, and homemade signs.

And, on Monday, they will get a few more chances to honor her memory and show support for the family.

According to the Cartersville Police Department, visitation for Officer Barnes will be held at Owen Funeral Home at 12 Collins Drive in Cartersville from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A procession from the funeral home will then follow to Sam Jones United Methodist Church at 100 W. Church Street in Cartersville. It will begin at 4 p.m. A private interment will be held at a later date.

In her obituary, Barnes was described as having a colorful personality, being fun to be with and being devoted to her family.

"A favorite quote of Sara's summed up her approach to life: 'Let us live like flowers, Wild & Beautiful, Drenched in SUN'," the note read.

Flowers are being accepted and memorial donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in Sarah's honor.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother of model whose body was found without organs still seeks answers

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why