CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- Georgia State Troopers are looking for a witness who they said left the scene of a fatal crash early Saturday on Georgia 113 in Cartersville.

They said it happened at about 1:45 a.m. just south of Old Alabama Road.

According to the GSP, a pick-up being driven by 20-year-old Jarmal James of Euharlee was in the left lane of Highway 113 when the truck partially went out of its lane on a curve. James overcorrected his steering and ran off the side of the roadway, hitting a guardrail.

After the truck hit the rail, James was ejected from the truck, and died at the scene.

Investigators said alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

A witness at the scene told troopers that a green Chevrolet pick-up was stopped at the crash scene. They said it was in the left lane, next to James' truck. Investigators said the witness briefly spoke to the person in the truck before they left the scene. That person was described as a white male, about 5-feet-10 to 6-feet tall with short, dark hair.

At this point, there's no indication that the second pick-up was involved in the wreck, but investigators said they believe there is evidence to suggest the driver witnessed the crash.

If anyone has information about that driver's whereabouts, they're asked to contact the Troop A Communications Center at 770-387-3701.

