CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – A prominent local attorney was found shot to death Wednesday, and police say the man who killed him later committed suicide.

Police found the body of Antonio Mari at his law office around 1:37 pm, when they responded to reports of a shooting. Mari was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police determined Mari had been shot by Walter Radford, who was reported to have fled the scene in a late model Ford pickup. Cartersville police and Bartow County sheriff deputies found Radford’s truck on Willow Bend Drive. Police then entered Radford’s residence and found him dead from a self- inflicted gunshot wound.

Attorney Lester Tate, a friend of Mari and a past president of the State Bar of Georgia, said Mari's killer “was an unrepresented opposing party in a divorce case who then committed suicide.

“This is perhaps one of the saddest in the history of the Bartow County Bar,” said Tate, in a Facebook posting. “Antonio was a great credit to the legal profession, a former high school teacher, and as fine a human being as anyone could imagine. Just a few weeks ago I sat with him in the jury box down in Cobb while we waited for a calendar call and it's hard to imagine his life prematurely snuffed out in such a senseless fashion.

“The practice of law is a high calling and, lest we forget, a sometimes dangerous one," Tate said. "I ask your prayers for the family of this man who worked for justice, for my brothers and sisters at the Bar, and for all of those in our legal community.”

MORE | Cartersville police conducting homicide investigation

© 2018 WXIA