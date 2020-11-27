APD: Citizen shot, killed suspect during aggravated assault on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released more details about a Thanksgiving Day shooting that left one man dead.
Officers said the person who was killed, 38-year-old David Denson, was the suspect in the case.
"This case will be classified as a felon killed by a private citizen," APD said.
During their preliminary investigation, officers said they were able to determine that Denson was "fatally shot by a citizen while in the commission on an aggravated assault."
Officers were called to Carver Drive around 5:15 p.m. on Thanksgiving to respond to the scene. Denson had been shot in the torso and was barely breathing.
Police said he was taken to the hospital where he died.
11Alive went to the scene of the shooting Thursday evening. Police cars blocked off the area as they conducted their investigation.