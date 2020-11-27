APD: Citizen shot, killed suspect during aggravated assault on Thanksgiving

Officers said the person who was killed was the suspect in the case.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released more details about a Thanksgiving Day shooting that left one man dead.

Officers said the person who was killed, 38-year-old David Denson, was the suspect in the case.

"This case will be classified as a felon killed by a private citizen," APD said.

During their preliminary investigation, officers said they were able to determine that Denson was "fatally shot by a citizen while in the commission on an aggravated assault."

Officers were called to Carver Drive around 5:15 p.m. on Thanksgiving to respond to the scene. Denson had been shot in the torso and was barely breathing.

Police said he was taken to the hospital where he died.