4 Carver Early College High School students sent to hospital, district says

ATLANTA — The school day for four Carver Early College High School was interrupted after they were sent to the hospital Monday. According to Atlanta Public Schools, the students said they were feeling sick after they ingested a "foreign substance" that they received from a classmate.

"The parents/caregivers of those students have been contacted and school administration and Atlanta Public Schools Police are investigating this issue," a spokesperson from APS said Monday evening.

They added that all students involved are facing disciplinary action in accordance with the school district and the Atlanta Board of Education's code of student conduct.