Woman stabbed to death, suspect captured and arrested after crash on I-85, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is under arrest and charged with what police are calling a "domestic-related murder."
On Saturday, Gainesville Police officers were asked to do a welfare check at Spring Valley Apartments. That's when they found 32-year-old Casey Lynn Mae Allen stabbed to death.
Police said they immediately identified 31-year-old Christopher Dean Snow as the primary suspect. They tracked him down in Gwinnett County where he was involved in a "serious" car crash on I-85.
Snow is charged with felony murder and remains in the hospital.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Casey and her children. Sadly, multiple families have been impacted by this horrific event. As an agency, we will continue to support the families, even long after the investigation is complete," Gainesville police chief Jay Parrish said.