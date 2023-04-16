Woman stabbed to death, suspect captured and arrested after crash on I-85, police say

Christopher Dean Snow is charged with felony murder and remains in the hospital.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is under arrest and charged with what police are calling a "domestic-related murder."

On Saturday, Gainesville Police officers were asked to do a welfare check at Spring Valley Apartments. That's when they found 32-year-old Casey Lynn Mae Allen stabbed to death.

Police said they immediately identified 31-year-old Christopher Dean Snow as the primary suspect. They tracked him down in Gwinnett County where he was involved in a "serious" car crash on I-85.

