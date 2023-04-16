x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman stabbed to death, suspect captured and arrested after crash on I-85, police say

Christopher Dean Snow is charged with felony murder and remains in the hospital.
Credit: Allanah Smith
Spring Valley Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is under arrest and charged with what police are calling a "domestic-related murder."

On Saturday, Gainesville Police officers were asked to do a welfare check at Spring Valley Apartments. That's when they found 32-year-old Casey Lynn Mae Allen stabbed to death. 

Police said they immediately identified 31-year-old Christopher Dean Snow as the primary suspect. They tracked him down in Gwinnett County where he was involved in a "serious" car crash on I-85.

Snow is charged with felony murder and remains in the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Casey and her children. Sadly, multiple families have been impacted by this horrific event. As an agency, we will continue to support the families, even long after the investigation is complete," Gainesville police chief Jay Parrish said. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Gov. Kemp says no swing voter will vote for Republican candidate if they speak of 2020 election

Before You Leave, Check This Out