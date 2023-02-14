CDC, Emory, Grady to conduct emergency response exercise Wednesday morning

The exercise will start at 8:45 a.m. and wrap up at noon.

ATLANTA — People should not be alarmed if emergency vehicles come rushing through Clifton Road Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it will be doing a full-scale emergency response preparedness exercise starting at 8:45 a.m. on its Roybal Campus. It is a joint exercise with Emory University, Grady Memorial Hospital, and local first responders, according to the CDC.

The exercise is scheduled to end by noon.

During the exercise, residents and businesses in the area may see:

Ambulances, fire trucks, and other rescue vehicles entering through the main gate and emergency access gate on Clifton Road.

Increased traffic in the area from emergency response personnel.

Safety personnel in HAZMAT or Tyvek suits transporting exercise participants.

Security vehicles controlling traffic in and around the campus.