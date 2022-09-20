Police make arrest in murder of 14-year-old boy

On Aug. 23, Quinton Mack was shot multiple times at a location off Fayetteville Road near Flat Shoals Road.

ATLANTA — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to the murder of a 14-year-old boy last month.

Cecil Adkinson was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit with the assistance of the U.S. Marshalls office, they said in a news release. He is charged with felony murder.

On Aug. 23, Quinton Mack was shot multiple times at a location off Fayetteville Road near Flat Shoals Road.

He was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, according to APD.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released. It happened in the area including a tobacco and liquor store, a beauty shop and a T-mobile store.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.