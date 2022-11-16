Small bathroom fire causes students to evacuate at Cedar Shoals High School, suspect detained

Police said no was injured in the incident.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police have detained a suspect after a small fire broke out inside a bathroom at Cedar Shoals High School. Police said no was injured in the incident.

Fire crews were dispatched to the area a little before 9:30 a.m. for a call of smoke coming from one of the bathrooms. While crews were still responding, they were notified that students were evacuated from the building.

A staff member told firefighters there was "black water coming out on the floor and into the hallway," according to authorities. As crews made their way toward the area of the bathroom, the smoke became too thick making them unable to see as they entered the bathroom.

Firefighters found what appeared to be a toilet paper dispenser that had been set on fire inside one of the bathroom stalls. Police said they believe someone intentionally set the dispenser on fire.

Fire officials said the fire was mostly extinguished by the sprinkler system and firefighters used a water can to completely extinguish the fire. Once the fire was out, firefighters worked with school maintenance to shut off the sprinkler system and then ventilated the smoke with fans.