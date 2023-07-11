Dr. Christine King Farris remembered: 3-day celebration of faith, career, and legacy

ATLANTA — A three-day celebration of life was announced to honor the life and memory of Dr. Christine King Farris, the older sister of Martin Luther King, Jr., who died on June 29, according to the family in a release.
The King and Farris Families said the services would begin on Tuesday, July 11 and end on Sunday, July 16, with each day reflecting on either King Farris' career, faith or legacy.
Here is the schedule for the events:
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Her Life - Reflections of her career and service to community
Spelman College – Sisters Chapel 350 Spelman Lane, SW Atlanta, GA 30314
- 4 p.m.- 5:45 p.m. – Lying in State
- 6 p.m. – Tributes from Spelman College, Final Rituals from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Links, Inc.
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Her Love - Reflections of her faith
Ebenezer Baptist Church – Heritage Sanctuary 407 Auburn Avenue, NE Atlanta, GA 30312
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Lying in State
- 6 p.m. – Make A Joyful Noise Musical Tribute
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Her All - Reflections of her life and legacy
Ebenezer Baptist Church – Horizon Sanctuary 101 Jackson Street, NE Atlanta, GA 30312
- 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Lying in State
- 5 p.m. – Celebration of Life
More about Dr. Christine King Farris
King Farris was one of the foundational influences in establishing both the King Center after her brother's assassination and what would become the Learning Resources Center at Spelman's Department of Education.
She was a Spelman educator, and director of the Learning Resources Center, for 56 years before retiring in 2014.