Dr. Christine King Farris remembered: 3-day celebration of faith, career, and legacy

ATLANTA — A three-day celebration of life was announced to honor the life and memory of Dr. Christine King Farris, the older sister of Martin Luther King, Jr., who died on June 29, according to the family in a release.

The King and Farris Families said the services would begin on Tuesday, July 11 and end on Sunday, July 16, with each day reflecting on either King Farris' career, faith or legacy.

Here is the schedule for the events:

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Her Life - Reflections of her career and service to community

Spelman College – Sisters Chapel 350 Spelman Lane, SW Atlanta, GA 30314

4 p.m.- 5:45 p.m. – Lying in State

6 p.m. – Tributes from Spelman College, Final Rituals from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Links, Inc.

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Her Love - Reflections of her faith

Ebenezer Baptist Church – Heritage Sanctuary 407 Auburn Avenue, NE Atlanta, GA 30312

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Lying in State

6 p.m. – Make A Joyful Noise Musical Tribute

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Her All - Reflections of her life and legacy

Ebenezer Baptist Church – Horizon Sanctuary 101 Jackson Street, NE Atlanta, GA 30312

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Lying in State

5 p.m. – Celebration of Life

More about Dr. Christine King Farris

King Farris was one of the foundational influences in establishing both the King Center after her brother's assassination and what would become the Learning Resources Center at Spelman's Department of Education.