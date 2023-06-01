Celebration of Life, viewing announcement | Death of Jacky Oh

DC Young Fly took to Instagram on Thursday, announcing the plans for a Celebration of Life and viewing on Saturday.

ATLANTA — Arrangments were announced for a Celebration of Life and viewing for Jacky Oh, a former Wild N' Out cast member and the partner of Atlanta comedian and entertainer DC Young Fly.

Known by the stage name Ms. Jacky Oh!, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith died at 32, according to the program's Instagram page. She and DC Young Fly shared three children together, according to the Los Angeles Times - Nova, Nala and Prince.

DC Young Fly took to Instagram on Thursday, announcing the plans for a Celebration of Life and viewing on Saturday at the Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in northwest Atlanta.

More about Jacky Oh's death

The Times reports a now-deleted social media post indicated she had traveled to Miami for a "mommy makeover" surgery. No cause of death for Oh, whose legal name was Jacklyn Smith, has been released.

Wild N' Out's Instagram announcement of her passing shared a statement from BET Media Group: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

Many people showed support for the family on social media after hearing the news.

My prayers for #dcyoungfly and his family. Losing the mother of his beautiful children 💐💐💐. pic.twitter.com/7VaNDqqCdZ — Stephanie Mills (@PrettyMill1) June 1, 2023

"We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time," DC Young Fly and family said in a statement to 11Alive.

The Atlanta native is an MTV personality and has been a Wild N' Out cast member himself since 2015.