Celebration of life to be held for woman killed in Midtown Atlanta shooting

Amy St. Pierre was killed and four other women were hurt last week. "Amy dedicated her life to making the world a better place," her online memorial read.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

A celebration of life will be held for Amy Wald St. Pierre on Friday. She was 38 years old when she was killed and four other women were hurt in the Midtown Atlanta shooting at Northside Medical Midtown last week.

St. Pierre's celebration of life will be held on May 12 at 4 p.m. in the Cherry Logan Emerson Concert Hall of Emory University, according to St. Pierre's online memorial. It will also be live-streamed online here.

"Amy dedicated her life to making the world a better place. She was an optimist who believed that everyone deserved the opportunities she was afforded in life, most importantly a safe living environment and access to a good education," the online memorial stated.

St. Pierre grew up in Connecticut before moving to Atlanta, where she attended high school and graduated from Emory University with honors, her online memorial read.

She was also a wife, a mother of two and a middle sister to two brothers. The online memorial said St. Pierre is survived by her beloved Julian, Lydia and Louis, her parents, Danny and Susie Wald, her two brothers, Michael (Tory) and Alex (Caitlin), and many cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her.

11Alive's Paola Suro spoke with Dr. Michael Kramer, of Emory, who knew St. Pierre for a decade. He said St. Pierre played a significant role in establishing the CDC’s Maternal Mortality Team. Dr. Kramer also said St. Pierre would bike with her kids to school every day.

“She was passionate about her kids,” he said. “She would talk about them and share pictures. I bike commute to work and she would bike her kids to school. There was a route in Virginia Highlands that we would occasionally cross paths and so I always liked seeing her on one of those big utility bikes that you can put your kids on. She’d be trucking along in the rain or the cold.”

St. Pierre was also passionate about her work with a variety of social justice organizations and nonprofits.

"She felt an obligation to society to do her part and was an incredibly generous giver. Amy had many causes and organizations she donated her time and money to, all rooted in her commitment to be of service in this world," the online memorial read.