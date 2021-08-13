Forsyth County saw the most change in metro Atlanta over last decade, census data shows

U.S. Census data shows most metro counties grew by at least 10 percent.

ATLANTA — New data released by the federal government from the 2020 U.S. Census shows Georgia is one of 12 states that saw more than 10 percent growth in the past decade.

An interactive map from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the Peach State's population has increased by 10.6 percent with the most growth in the metro Atlanta area in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County grew by a whopping 43 percent in just 10 years. Only Bryan County, Georgia, nearby Savannah, grew more, seeing a 48 percent change.

Most metro counties grew by at least 10 percent, with Fulton — state's most-populous county — experiencing a 16 percent change over the last decade. Other counties in and around the metro Atlanta that area saw significant growth after Forsyth County include Oconee County at 27 percent, Cherokee County at 24 percent, and Barrow County at 20 percent.

Over the past 10 years, Georgia didn't see large changes in overall demographics, but the Peach State did see some growth in the Latino and Hispanic population. The state's population is now 51.9 percent white, 31 percent Black, 4.5 percent Asian, 10.5 percent of the population say they are of Hispanic or Latino origin, and 6.9 percent of residents say they are more than one race.

This key data on demographics and population delivered to Georgia on Thursday will give state politicians the ammo they’ll need to draw new political maps.

Census data also shows there's a demand for housing in the state. More than 91 percent of available housing in Georgia is occupied.