Census: No more Black majority in Atlanta

An AJC analysis shows a 47% Black population in 2020.

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s African American majority went away in the last 10 years, according to new census data analyzed by the AJC.

The new census data does show that African Americans are still the largest ethnic group in Atlanta, but they dropped below 50% in the 2020 Census.

"The culture here is just wonderful," said Avery Silva, who is among the thousands of white folks who made Atlanta’s population climb in the last decade.

"You see something new every day, new restaurant, new person to meet, new place to hang out. It’s just wonderful. You can’t get that in the suburbs," said Silva, who grew up in Kennesaw and works at Warner Media in Midtown.

"I live right on the BeltLine at Virginia Highland, so I can walk everywhere and my friends live here, too. So I can hang out with them," added Natalie Sands, who moved to Atlanta from Auburn, Alabama.

In 2019, the U.S. Census reported that 51% of Atlanta’s residents were Black. However, the new data shows that number dropped to 47% in 2020.

That shift has taken place as historically Black neighborhoods have drawn new money and new residents

The AJC analysis said Atlanta’s population grew by more than 71,000 since 2010:

New white residents accounted for just over 50% of them

23% were Hispanic or Asian

Only 9% of the city’s new residents were African American

City Councilman Michael Bond, an African American, said the shift away from a Black majority will do no harm.

"I think Atlanta has grown up internationally," Bond said. "This is a goal I think leadership in Atlanta has had for a long time – not to displace African Americans political power, but to increase the diversity of the city. I think it’s a good thing ultimately."