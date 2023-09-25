Centennial Academy charter school near Downtown Atlanta on lockdown with nearby police activity

Here's what we know from officials at this time.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta charter school is under lockdown Monday out of an "abundance of caution" with police activity in the area.

Officers with Atlanta Police are canvasing the area near Centennial Academy, according to the department, as they search for a "wanted person."

At this time, there is no specific information about this individual.

In a message to parents, the charter school said the "situation in the community, outside of the school, is on-going."

"Out of an abundance of caution we will re-enter a Level 3 lockdown until further notice," the message said. "No one is allowed inside or outside of the building. All students and staff are safe. We will update you as necessary."

Centennial Academy is located on Luckie Street, north of the downtown tourist area that includes the Georgia Aquarium and World of Coca-Cola and just to the south of the Georgia Tech campus.

