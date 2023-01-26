Professional athletes to compete in track and field event at Centennial Olympic Park

Three-time World Champion and Olympic Bronze Medalist Noah Lyles will also participate in the meet.

ATLANTA — Centennial Olympic Park will be the site of this year’s adidas Atlanta City Games, a track and field event where professional athletes have the chance to show off their skills.

The park will serve as the grounds for a “specially engineered 150-meter elevated track,” according to a news release from the Atlanta Track Club, a non-profit partnering with the event’s organizers.

The meet will include:

100m, 150m hurdles

110m hurdles races

A pole vault competition

A 600m road race

The adidas Running City Mile (open to the public)

Three-time World Champion and Olympic Bronze Medalist Noah Lyles will also participate in the meet.

The best in the world are coming to Running City USA.



“If the weather is good and the track is hot, maybe we will go after a world record in the 150m,” said Lyles when discussing the upcoming event.

As for the mile, it will be run in waves depending on age groups. Professional runners will also participate in the mile, according to the release. Event organizers plan to announce the full meet schedule and start lists in the spring.