Professional athletes to compete in track and field event at Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA — Centennial Olympic Park will be the site of this year’s adidas Atlanta City Games, a track and field event where professional athletes have the chance to show off their skills.
The park will serve as the grounds for a “specially engineered 150-meter elevated track,” according to a news release from the Atlanta Track Club, a non-profit partnering with the event’s organizers.
The meet will include:
- 100m, 150m hurdles
- 110m hurdles races
- A pole vault competition
- A 600m road race
- The adidas Running City Mile (open to the public)
Three-time World Champion and Olympic Bronze Medalist Noah Lyles will also participate in the meet.
“If the weather is good and the track is hot, maybe we will go after a world record in the 150m,” said Lyles when discussing the upcoming event.
As for the mile, it will be run in waves depending on age groups. Professional runners will also participate in the mile, according to the release. Event organizers plan to announce the full meet schedule and start lists in the spring.
The event will be free for spectators, but runners will have to pay a fee to participate in the mile. The Atlanta City Games will be held Saturday, May 6 at Centennial Olympic Park. To register for the race, click the link here.