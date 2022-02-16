x
Fire destroys 2 mobile homes in northwest Atlanta community

It happened Wednesday morning at a community off Chattahoochee Avenue.

ATLANTA — A fire broke out at a mobile home community early Wednesday morning and caused heavy damage to at least two homes in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Fire Department responded around 5:30 a.m. to Central Mobile Home Village off Chattahoochee Avenue near Collier Road, just behind Nuevo Laredo Mexican restaurant. A large response, including three trucks, three engines and 2 battalion chiefs were on scene. 

No injuries have been reported, however, three adults and two children are now without a home. The Red Cross is assisting them.

11Alive has a crew on scene and will bring you updates as we learn more. 

