Cobb County elementary school increases security as police investigate 'bullet damage'

A district spokesperson said the incident happened this past week at Chalker Elementary School, which located on North Booth Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENNESAW, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are investigating after multiple incidents of "bullet damage" were reported to a Kennesaw elementary school.

Cobb County School District officials said local administration reported at least two incidents where they found "bullet damage" to the school in the middle of the night.

Authorities said the incidents often happened when no one was on campus.

Security has been increased at Chalker Elementary School, located on North Booth Road, in response to the incidents.

Officials said no specific threat had been made towards students or staff.

The district issued the following statement regarding the incidents:

“Twice in the past week, in the middle of the night with no students or staff on campus, local administration found bullet damage at Chalker Elementary. The police are aware, have been investigating, will continue to investigate, and additional police officers will be on campus throughout the day.

We are not aware of any specific threat to our school, students, or staff. Teaching and learning continue, uninterrupted.”

The 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene Friday. Multiple police vehicles can be seen patrolling the area.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.