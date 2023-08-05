Chamblee boutique helps brides after La Raine's suddenly closes

Lundyn Carter, the owner of Laine London, said she knew that she needed to help.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Imagine having every last detail planned for the big day, only to find out that you no longer have a dress to wear to it.

That's what happened to a handful of brides last week after they found out that La Raine's Bridal-- where they purchased their dresses from unexpectedly closed, leaving some of them without a dress or a refund.

“Planning a wedding is very stressful but on top of that worrying about your dress. I thought that was the last thing I had to worry about," Marissa Boyd explained.

Boyd, whose wedding is in July, said her mom paid for her dress in full over a year ago. She said she's been unable to get ahold of anyone at La Raine's after dozens of phone calls.

La Raine's posted on its website that it would be shutting down on April 27 due to economic reasons.

Another bride, Brianna Kelly, said the company mislead her to believe they would reach back out, "The post saying that something would come or something would happen... and to not follow up, it’s kind of hurtful more than anything.”

Lundyn Carter, the owner of Laine London, said she knew that she needed to help.

"We were like, you know, 'Let’s just help these brides,' they’re already going through a lot, so we decide to just do free wedding dress rentals," Carter explained.

Carter and her team are now offering brides impacted by the closure a free bridal dress rental valued at $1,200. She said they've been contacted by five brides so far, but are hoping to hear from more.

“We just wanted to really give back and help give them peace of mind," Carter added.

Brides like Brianna Kelly said they finally feel relief, “I just come in with excitement and not looking for the same dress but with hope and peace.”