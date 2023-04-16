Investigators to determine if arson was cause of duplex fire in DeKalb County

Firefighters were called to the Chamblee Heights apartments off Pearl Lane just after 5 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A fire at a DeKalb County duplex on Sunday left eight people without a home. Now, investigators are working to determine if it could be an arson case.

Firefighters were called to the Chamblee Heights apartments off Pearl Lane just after 5 a.m.

Very few details have been made available, however, we do know arson investigators are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.