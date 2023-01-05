Four hospitalized after house fire on London Road, Chamblee

In total, seven people were living in the home.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Four people are in the hospital after a late night fire in DeKalb County.

It happened at a home in Chamblee on London Road.

Fire crews said they initially received word of the home "fully engulfed in flames" around 10:06 p.m. Sunday.

They add that seven people were living in the home at the time of the fire. Among the four injured were three disabled individuals and their adoptive father.

The extent of their injuries is still unknown and the fire remains under investigation, according to authorities.