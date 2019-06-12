CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A number of law enforcement units, including the Chamblee Police Department, DeKalb County Police bomb squad and DeKalb County Fire & Rescue hazmat team, responded to the IRS annex building in Chamblee on Friday morning.

According to DeKalb Police spokesperson Jacques Spencer, a suitcase was discovered in the middle of their driveway during normal patrols.

"No threats have been communicated in reference to the item and there was nothing hazardous," he said.

The area was checked thoroughly and police cleared the area, they said.

