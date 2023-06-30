'I think it will help to increase revenue' | Open alcohol container district kicks off Saturday in Chamblee

The open container district will be in effect Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The City of Chamblee will allow people to drink alcohol outside in the downtown entertainment district beginning Saturday but with some rules.

Restaurants and bars taking part in the program will have an authorized cup with a City of Chamblee sticker on one side and the name of the business on the other side.

Staff at Vintage Pizzeria are busy on most Friday nights. General manager Richard Gazaway is ready to kick alcohol sales into high gear on July 1 and see more green for the business.

“I'm excited about it," Gazaway said. “I think it will help to increase revenue as far as alcohol sales and also increase revenue with foot traffic just kind of become, hopefully, becoming more of a destination in Downtown Chamblee.”

Starting Saturday, people can drink alcohol outside in downtown @ChambleeGA if it's bought from businesses taking part in the open container program. @ChambleePd say the program runs Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/1xIvs6UybE — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) July 1, 2023

Chamblee Police Assistant Chief Lou Solis said the open container district runs from Ingersoll Rand Drive to McGaw Drive.

“You're going to have two cups, or two sizes as far as what goes inside the cup," Solis said.

Liquor and mixed drinks will go in a 12-ounce cup. Beer and wine will be served in a 16-ounce cup.

“We can't have a person walking around with two cups because then we're breaking the rules. Just look for the sign," Solis said.

The designated sign at a business means it's part of the open container program. Chamblee Police will have two officers working the area to make sure everybody is safe.

“That's why we're going to have the officers walking around. It's almost going to be like walking a beat downtown," Solis said. "We're not looking to give out DUIs but just make sure people know the rules."

“We'll be able to help you. Just all we're asking is drink responsibly," Solis said.

“I think that it will really kind of offer our community, you know, a unique experience," Gazaway added.