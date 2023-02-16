Meet Chamblee's interim police chief

Gary Yandura is a 47-year law enforcement veteran.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — There's a new chief in town -- and he's led departments all over metro Atlanta.

The City of Chamblee has named Gary Yandura as its interim police chief. He will lead the police department and help the city pick a permanent candidate to assume the role.

He recently retired as Brookhaven's chief of police after serving in the department for a decade and was credited with reducing crime in the city. He's also served as the chief at Hiram and College Park's policing agencies.

In 2020, Yandura was recognized as Outstanding Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. He is a graduate of the FBI Academy and is certified by the Georgia Police Officers Standards and Training Council (POST).

Yanduran will temporarily replace former Chamblee police chief Kerry Thomas.