CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Fire tore through an import-export business Sunday morning in Chamblee.

DeKalb firefighters arrived at the business, Clear Solutions, 3137 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, shortly at 4 a.m. They were greeted by heavy smoke and flames, forcing them to initially back away from the structure.

No one was hurt in the fire, which took more than an hour to bring under control. Two workers who were inside at the time escaped.

Firefighters remain on the scene Sunday morning, putting out hot spots and beginning the search for a cause.

