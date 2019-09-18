CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The city of Chamblee decriminalized possession of ounce or less of marijuana in a unanimous City Council vote, according to the city's public relations officer.

Ordinance 2574 will impose a flat fine of $75 in lieu of any criminal penalty.

The legislation was crafted based on similar ordinances already passed in Atlanta, Savannah, Macon and other Georgia municipalities.

