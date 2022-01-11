'Cops were everywhere' | Neighbor recounts suspect search after Chamblee officer shot

Neighbors waited nervously as officers canvassed the area.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A second suspect accused of shooting a Chamblee police officer is in custody Tuesday, ending a nearly 16-hour search.

Dozens of officers and SWAT unit members went house to house near Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County looking for him. As officials investigated, neighbors were left on edge.

“We thought we heard maybe three to five gunshots and cops were everywhere,” said Dekalb County resident Eric Ponder.

He said he was shocked as he watched police with guns drawn, walking through his neighborhood searching for a suspect who shot and wounded a police officer.

“It was pretty crazy, SWAT was just in our yard looking maybe two, three hours ago looking around,” added Ponder.

DeKalb County police said the search started early Tuesday morning when a license plate reader alerted Chamblee police to a stolen car allegedly connected to a robbery in their area. The officers tried to stop the car, but say the driver didn't obey.

The vehicle later crashed at Briarcliff Way and both people inside the car tried to run, according to officers. One was taken into custody, but Chamblee police said the second suspect, who was also the passenger in the car, eluded them for hours.

“The passenger of the vehicle returned fire on our officers, our first responder officers shot his car multiple times and he was hit one time,” said Chris Findley with Chamblee Police Department.

DeKalb County police confirmed 31-year-old Oscar Arreola is now under arrest – ending the nearly 16-hour search.