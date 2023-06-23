Chamblee Police has a four-legged officer with new K-9 program

The program will be initiated under Officer David Luna-Rodriguez and K-9 officer Robin.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. —

A new Chamblee officer has entered the building and they have four legs! City leaders approved for the police department to launch a K-9 program this week.

The new program allows Chamblee to have its own K-9 unit to help with field operations, evidence, locating criminals, drugs and more. Just last year, the department requested the use of K-9s 70 times to assist with investigations, according to a press release.

“This K-9 program not only provides more safety and efficiency to our department, but will be utilized as a great outreach resource to interact socially in a positive manner with our school-aged children,” said Chamblee Interim Police Chief Gary Yandura.

The program will be initiated under Officer David Luna-Rodriguez, who is pictured below with K-9 officer Robin.

Luna-Rodriguez owns and trains the 2-year-old police dog, a Belgian Malinois from Holland. Luna-Rodriguez has been with the police department since March. He is familiar with K-9s as he has been training them for 15 years. He was also instrumental in training and donating a K-9 to the Lithonia Police Department after it loss its own, the city said.

He feels he is fully equipped to start this program.