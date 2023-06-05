Sinkhole prompts road closure in Chamblee, officials say

Authorities said Longview Drive is currently blocked.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A sinkhole is developing in Chamblee due to a busted pipe Monday evening.

Chamblee Police said it's at Longview Drive and Commander Drive, which is near the Huntley Hills Swim and Tennis Club and not far from Huntley Hills Elementary School.

Authorities said Longview Drive is currently blocked by the police department and for drivers to avoid the area.

A sinkhole is developing at Longview Drive and Commander Drive due to a busted pipe. Longview Drive is currently blocked by the Chamblee Police Department. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/FYqvlKjfer — Chamblee GA (@ChambleeGA) June 5, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.