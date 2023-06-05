Sinkhole prompts road closure in Chamblee, officials say

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A sinkhole is developing in Chamblee due to a busted pipe Monday evening.
Chamblee Police said it's at Longview Drive and Commander Drive, which is near the Huntley Hills Swim and Tennis Club and not far from Huntley Hills Elementary School.
Authorities said Longview Drive is currently blocked by the police department and for drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.