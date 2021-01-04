Chamblee stabbing leaves one dead in shopping center parking garage

Police are questioning a person of interest in the case but have not officially made any arrests.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Authorities are working to gather more information after a man was found stabbed to death in the parking garage of a Chamblee shopping center on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Tisa Moore said that the incident happened earlier in the day at 3160 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Though an exact time isn't yet known, police said it was in the morning.

Police said the victim, described only as a Hispanic male at this time, was found with a stab wound in the parking garage and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness said the victim had been fighting with two other male suspects earlier in the day. The witness said the suspects left but later returned to fight the victim again. Police haven't provided any additional information regarding the suspects' possible age, so it's not clear if they were teens or adults.