DEA drug investigation leads to suspected bomb-making materials in Chamblee

One suspect is in custody on an unknown number of drug charges.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration made a surprising discovery in Chamblee on Friday when an investigation into potential overseas drug traffic led to possible bomb-making materials.

Special Agent Chuvalo Truesdell said that agents had been tracking a drug shipment when it made the discovery, which other authorities told 11Alive was on Captain Drive in Chamblee, when they made the discovery.

DEA Assistant Special Agent Jae Chung said that once agents found the materials, they had to back out. He said the evidence of bomb-making materials came in the form of different kinds of chemicals found at the location.

"We paused and contacted the ATF and the DeKalb County Police Department bomb squad," Chung said. "DeKalb Fire Rescue responded, as well as officers from local police departments."

The resulting response put the drug investigation on hold until any other potential danger could be cleared.

“Right now, agents and officers are still in the process of collecting that evidence, so that will be determined later on,” Chung said, adding that the discovery isn't something they see every day.

Meanwhile, the DEA is still working to uncover the scope of the drug operation in question.

“We’re trying to determine from a drug investigation standpoint whether or not this individual was a much larger distributor within the region and receiving large amounts of shipments from overseas and possibly distributing it throughout the local area as well as the Southeast,” Chung said.

So far, one person is in custody; though, the DEA hasn't released specifics on the person. The suspect is in DeKalb County jail and facing an unknown number of drug charges with the investigation still underway.

Hazardous material crews are expected to go through the home next to aid in cleaning up the various chemicals found.