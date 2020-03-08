Buford Highway accident involving seven vehicles on Sunday afternoon proves fatal

At least one person has died and three others, including a child, have been injured.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is now investigating after an accident involving multiple vehicles on one of metro Atlanta's busiest thoroughfares.

Chamblee Police said they were first called to the corner of Chamblee Tucker Road and Buford Highway around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a seven-vehicle wreck.

So far, the police have reported at least one death in the crash. They added that one child and two adults were taken to area hospitals with injuries. Their severity hasn't been released.

Police have also made one arrest on "multiple felony and traffic-related charges. The police department confirmed the GSP is now handling the investigation but said it would share additional information when it becomes available.