
Chamblee

1 killed, 3 injured in crash in DeKalb County, authorities say

It happened at Shallowford Road and Dresden Drive in Chamblee. The intersection is blocked off at this time, as authorities investigate.
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in DeKalb County Tuesday, fire officials said.  

It happened at Shallowford Road and Dresden Drive in Chamblee near Dresden Elementary School.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene shortly before 6:15 p.m. and saw police presence and EMS first responders on the scene. Video shows the crash may have involved multiple cars. 

The intersection is blocked off at this time, as authorities investigate.

11Alive has reached out to Chamblee Police for more details. 

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

