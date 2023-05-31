Crews work to extinguish fire at Chamblee building

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The City of Chamblee said DeKalb County Fire Rescue is working to put out a fire that started at the Manna Pro facility Wednesday afternoon.
The building is located at New Peachtree Road and Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The Manna Pro facility is near the Chamblee Heights Apartments and Jim Ellis University.
Authorities have closed off both roads to American Industrial Way. City officials are advising drivers to take West Hospital Avenue as an alternate route. They also urge drivers to avoid the area.
11Alive has reached out to fire officials for more information on if there are any injuries or what sparked the flames.
City officials tweet photos, which show heavy smoke coming from the facility.
Photos | Fire at Manna Pro building in Chamblee
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
