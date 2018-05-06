CHAMBLEE, Ga. – After being with the Chamblee police force for 27 years, Police Chief Donny Williams is set to retire.

The city of Chamblee announced Williams last day with the force will be July 1, 2018.

He joined the Chamblee police force in 1991 and was quickly promoted to watch commander, a post he held for 12 years.

"I was responsible for actual crime fighting,” Williams said in a release. “We were [always] busy. I worked during the 90’s when crime was driven by drugs.”

In 1993, he was named Officer of the Year by the DeKalb Lions Club and was also the force’s first training officer, a position he assumed in 1994.

In 2008, Williams filled in for the assistant chief of the department. When the assistance chief returned from active duty in Afghanistan, he retired five months later. Williams was then made the Captain, Uniform Commander in 2009 and then assumed the assistant chief’s position in 2012.

In 2014, he became the Chief of the Chamblee Police Department.

“I feel we have accomplished great things at the police department during the last 27 years,” Williams said. “I was lucky enough to be mentored along the way by long-time devoted city employees. I have been around to see many changes and watch my fellow employees rise to the challenge each time.”

