ATLANTA – A man is dead after he was shot in the stomach outside his apartment complex in Chamblee.

DeKalb County police said the man was standing near his apartment at the Chamblee Heights Apartments in the 3000 block of Chamblee Tucker Road when he was approached by an unknown Hispanic male.

Witnesses told police they heard an argument, followed by a single gunshot. Police said the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries. Police said no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

